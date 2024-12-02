Alipay, Paytm increase adoption of e-wallets by small store owners

Alipay is offering Paytm its technological capabilities and risk management systems, economictimes.indiatimes.com reports.

About 10% of Paytm transactions come from offline merchants, which the company expects to increase to 50% by the end of 2016. In China too Alipay gets about 10% transactions from offline merchants.

In China about 30% of people use cash, whereas in India that number is close to 95% Paytms offline merchant network.