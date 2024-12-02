Alipay, Motion Pay connect Chinese consumers with merchants across Canada

Motion Pay is a Canadian-based fintech company that helps Canadian merchants to accept Chinese payments.

Due to this partnership, Alipay is now accepted in all major cities in Canada including Toronto, Vancouver, Montreal, Ottawa, Banff, among others, and across several categories including retail, restaurants, hospitality, and luxury. Moreover, Alipay’s more than 520 million active users in China will be able to use their Alipay Mobile Wallet at point-of-sale with Motion Pay merchants, both in-store and online.

Earlier in March 2018, Alipay has signed a deal with El Corte Inglés Group to allow users of the Alipay mobile payment platform to purchase goods and services in its stores all over Spain.