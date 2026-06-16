Alipay has launched an AI agent upgrade, enabling its one billion users to access over 10,000 everyday services through natural language interactions.

China-based Alipay, the payments and lifestyle platform under Ant Group, has launched a major AI agent upgrade introducing an AI-native interface called 'Ah Bao', enabling users to access more than 10,000 everyday services — from ride-hailing and food ordering to home appliance repairs, through natural language conversations. The AI agent version is initially available through invitation only and will be rolled out to all users gradually.

Alipay describes the update as making it the world's first super app to evolve into an AI-native platform.

Interface design and user experience

Users can access the AI agent interface by swiping right on Alipay's homepage. The interface features a minimalist design with two modules: 'Ah Bao', the AI agent, and 'Asset', which provides an overview of the user's personal account. Rather than navigating between apps or pages, users can complete multi-step tasks through a single conversational flow. For example, a user seeking an EV charging station can receive a ranked list of nearby options with real-time availability of fast and slow charging slots and pricing, then complete the transaction without leaving the interface.

Jun Li, President of Alipay Business Group at Ant Group, described the update as a continuation of Alipay's goal of using technology to remove friction from everyday services, noting the ambition to turn AI from a productivity tool for the few into an everyday helper for the many.

Merchant and developer ecosystem

Beyond the consumer-facing interface, Alipay will launch an agent open platform for developers, merchants, and independent software vendors to connect with its agent ecosystem. For merchants and brands, 'Ah Bao' provides a more direct entry point to match services with consumers through the AI layer, rather than relying on users navigating to specific mini-programmes or service pages.

The launch positions Alipay's existing payments and service infrastructure as the foundation for an agentic commerce layer, in which the AI agent handles service discovery, comparison, and transaction initiation on behalf of the user.

No timeline for full user rollout or details on the developer platform launch date have been disclosed.