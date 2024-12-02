Alipay, HMSHost partner for mobile payments in airports across North America

Alipay is one of China’s leading digital payment providers and a means of online and mobile payment for Chinese consumers. HMSHost operates a variety of proprietary and branded licensed restaurants in most major North American airports. A typical air traveller can be exposed to HMSHost’s service and brands several times during his or her travel journey.

Through this deployment, Chinese travellers visiting the US and Canada will be able to pay using the Alipay app when making purchases at HMSHost-operated restaurants in most major airports across North America. Alipay is targeting late Q4 2018 for the first integration of HMSHost locations with the payment service.

Earlier in 2018, Alipay has announced the launch of a new in-app Travel Guide service, making it the first payment platform that offers payments, travel, and cultural advice.