Alipay expands in Mexico with Openpay partnership

Due to this partnership, Alipay’s more than 600 million active users in China will be able to use Alipay to make purchases from Openpay’s affiliated businesses in Mexico.

The partnership with Openpay will connect Mexican merchants with Chinese consumers seeking their products and services and opens new revenue channels for merchants in Mexico. Moreover, the alliance will help Mexican merchants meet the growing Chinese demand for Mexican products. According to the Inter-American Development Bank, Mexican exports to China increased 28% in 2017.

Openpay has a network of more than 17,500 associated points of sale in Mexico, connected in real-time through its Paynet network, which allows cash payments to be made online. The company’s clients in Mexico include multi-national ecommerce merchants and travel industry companies.