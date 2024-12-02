AliExpress augments services for the summer sales

In February 2023, AliExpress launched AliExpress Choice, a programme that offers free return service for a selection of products to consumers in dozens of markets, among other benefits.











Now, the platform announced that it has expanded the free return service to all products for consumers in Spain, the first time it has done so for any market. This means Spanish consumers can enjoy free return for one product in each order within 15 days of receiving their purchase, whether it's a EUR 1 lipstick or a EUR 10 power bank. The nationwide free return policy has been launched in Spain first and will gradually expand to other major markets.





Shortening the delivery time

In addition to free returns, AliExpress has been continuously reducing delivery times for its users across the globe. It has enabled three-day delivery for consumers across Spain for a selection of AliExpress Choice products with a ‘three-day delivery’ tag, while consumers in the US can expect to receive their AliExpress Choice orders in as fast as five days after purchase.

Moreover, AliExpress is offering free shipping for stand-alone products in countries including France, Germany, Italy, Poland, South Korea, Spain, and the UK, among others.





Deals and discounts

Offering even greater deals and promotions to consumers in Europe and the US, the 2023 AliExpress Summer Sale has kicked off with a presale period on June 10 and will officially run from June 12 to 18.

In Spain and France, consumers can benefit from a discount of EUR 4 for every EUR 30 spent across stores (to a maximum of EUR 12 off per order) as well as stand a chance to enjoy large discount codes available in limited quantities.

In the US, to help shoppers make the most of the sale, AliExpress is collaborating with 600 influencers to promote hot-selling summer items such as seasonal apparel, wigs, and travel essentials as well as share their own online shopping tips and tricks. For these particular categories, first-time shoppers in the US can look forward to an additional 40% discount. In South Korea, a variety of value-for-money products priced at 1,000 Korean won (USD 0.75) will be introduced to consumers.





What does AliExpress do?

Launched in 2010, AliExpress is an international marketplace enabling global consumers to buy directly from manufacturers and distributors in China and around the world. In addition to the global English-language version, the AliExpress platform is also available in 17 other languages. AliExpress is part of the Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group.