Alibaba signs deal with Thailand government for more ecommerce

According to, Alibaba will advise the country’s postal service, Thailand Post, on shipping and logistics, emarketer.com reports.

eMarketer projects that Thai ecommerce sales, excluding travel, will grow at a rate exceeding 15% annually over the next four years, reaching total USD 5.69 billion by 2020.

eMarketer estimates only 49.8% of the population of Thailand uses the internet as of 2016. Markets that are still in the early stages of internet adoption tend to need time to grow into ecommerce.