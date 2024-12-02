Alibaba invests in online luxury wholesale platform Ordre

Ordre, launched in 2015, uses 360-degree photography and virtual reality technology to showcase merchandise to interested wholesale buyers. VR technology eliminates the need for long-distance travel, which is a challenge for buyers who look for inventory each season.

For Alibaba, the investment is a further push into the luxury sector, which is among its top strategic priorities, given the rising spending power and increasingly sophisticated tastes of Chinese consumers.

The Hangzhou, China-based company plans to leverage Ordre’s technologies for consumers, however, delivering a more-enhanced shopping experience on platforms such as B2C marketplace Tmall.

The Luxury Pavillion, launched within Tmall in August 2017 services China’s high-end consumers the same kind of brand exclusivity and tailored shopping experience online that they would expect at a brick-and-mortar store.

About 50 brands offer products ranging from apparel and cosmetics to watches and luxury cars.