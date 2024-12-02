Alibaba Group generates USD 10 bln GMV within 14 hours on 2015 11.11 global shopping festival

Mobile GMV settled through Alipay accounted for 70% of the USD 10 billion. Moreover, the total GMV settled through Alipay exceeded the total GMV of Alibaba’s 2014 11.11 Shopping Festival of CNY 57.1 billion in 11 hours and 50 minutes.

At 2:00 p.m. China Time, mobile GMV settled through Alipay was USD 7.1 billion (CNY 44.9 billion). At 2:00 p.m. China Time, the total number of mobile buyers was more than 70 million, and At 2:00 p.m. China Time, Cainiao Logistics, the logistics affiliate of Alibaba Group, received 310 million delivery orders, exceeding the 278 million orders generated last year on 11.11.