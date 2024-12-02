Alibaba Cloud plans to set up new data centres by end of 2016

The data center in the Middle East, located in Dubai, UAE, commenced initial operations on 21 November 2016. Alibaba Cloud technology supported all of Alibaba’s online marketplaces and facilitated 175,000 transactions per second during the recently completed 2016 11.11 Global Shopping Festival.

The opening of the Dubai Data Center is held in conjunction with YVOLV, a joint venture of Alibaba Cloud and Meraas Holdings. YVOLV will support and drive Dubai’s Smart City vision by leveraging Alibaba Cloud’s sophisticated cloud computing technologies to create new applications and big-data tools for customers in the region.

To support enterprises in Europe, Alibaba Cloud will partner with Vodafone Germany to open its first data center in Europe. The center is co-located in Vodafone’s data facilities in Frankfurt, Germany, a technology hub.

Alibaba Cloud will open a new data center in Sydney, Australia by the end of 2016. Alibaba Cloud will bring its cloud services in data storage and processing services, enterprise-level middleware, and cloud security services to the Australian market. A dedicated team will be based in Australia, and build up a cloud ecosystem with local technology partners to drive cloud and big-data business in the region.

The Japan Data Center, hosted by SB Cloud Corporation, a joint venture between Softbank and Alibaba Group, will provide Japanese enterprises with public cloud computing services from Alibaba Cloud. With the joint venture, Alibaba Cloud will expand its cloud computing service platform by leveraging SoftBank’s enterprise customer base in Japan.