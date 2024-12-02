Alibaba and NDRC close the rural conquest deal

Alibaba will provide support to rural-focused ecommerce service provider Rural Taobao, operated by Alibabas C2C ecommerce website Taobao, to help establish rural ecommerce projects, marbridgeconsulting.com reports. For impoverished areas, Alibaba will provide financial assistance depending on local circumstances.

The NDRC will also encourage pilot projects conduct training programs to develop and train rural ecommerce personnel. Alibaba will establish approximately 100 county-level service centers and 10,000 township-level service stations in approximately 100 pilot project locations selected by the NDRC by 2019.