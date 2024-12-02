Alfa-Bank Belarus moves to OpenWays digital platform

The move saw the bank – which is part of the Alfa-Bank Group valued at USD 44 billion in total assets – take its payment cards and online services to an on-premise WAY4 solution to cut operational expenses and promote innovation.

One of the specific project requirements was to transmit progress of the migration in real time.

Over 50,000 bank clients were able to monitor every step of the process, which reduced in-bound calls to the customer support centre and online chat messages.

According to OpenWay, processing in-house enables Alfa-Bank to introduce new banking products and services while controlling costs.

OpenWay says its solutions are used by banks, processors, payment switching, telecom and oil companies in Europe, the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.