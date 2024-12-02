Alchemy Pay partners with DWF Labs to Secure USD 10 mln funding

As part of this partnership, Alchemy Pay has secured USD 10 million in funding from DWF Labs, which will be utilised to expand its payment business in Korea, capitalise on the region’s high level of cryptocurrency acceptance, and assist Korean enterprises in achieving greater internationalisation. Alchemy Pay’s estimated valuation during the funding phase was reported to be USD 400 million.











Alchemy Pay’s expansion efforts

Alchemy Pay has expended considerable effort over the years to expand its global presence and establish partnerships with both mainstream and local payment channels to improve its services. Its partnership roster includes Visa, Mastercard, Discover, Diners Club, as well as mobile payment platforms like Google Pay and Apple Pay, regional mobile wallets, and domestic transfer options. Boasting over 300 local alternative payment channels, the company’s reach extends beyond traditional credit cards and into local mobile wallet options. With a strong focus on providing access to emerging markets, Alchemy Pay has established an extensive coverage area encompassing Europe, Northern and Latin America, and Southeast Asia.





Facilitating transactions for NFTs

In addition to its payment services, Alchemy Pay has also introduced its innovative NFT Checkout service. This offering enables customers to acquire NFTs using fiat payment options, making the process as straightforward as any other standard online payment. With this function, users can easily purchase NFTs using their domestic local currencies.

Officials from Alchemy Pay said that the company is currently well-funded, and they accepted the investment for strategic purposes, specifically to aid Alchemy Pay in entering the Korean market and expanding its payment services in the region. Korea offers a robust market base where Alchemy Pay has yet to establish a strong presence, and they aim to establish a solid foothold in the region. By utilising their payment solutions, more Korean companies can close the division between cryptocurrencies and conventional fiat currencies and to keep pace with global economies.