Businesses in Canada can now access Airwallex’s key offerings including local currency accounts in over 12 currencies, a multi-currency wallet in 44 currencies, and payouts to 150 countries with its proprietary local payment network. The full suite of Airwallex’s global products, including multi-currency cards, spend management, and online payments will be progressively rolled out in the market.











Officials from Airwallex said that to thrive in a challenging global economy, businesses must be able to scale without borders, move money across currencies with ease, and manage their finances across markets with a single integrated platform. Airwallex is excited to support the ambitious Canadian businesses who want to grow internationally, as well as international businesses who have operations in Canada.

Airwallex already supports a number of Canadian businesses across ecommerce, professional services, and technology sectors. These customers leverage the centralised Airwallex platform to simplify payments, from collections to payouts, streamline multi-currency management, and optimise cost savings.





Airwallex’s further expansion into Canada comes on the heels of strong growth in the Americas region, where its customer base increased by more than 300% YoY, as per the press release. Globally, Airwallex continues to scale at pace, covering more than 150 countries, and enabling USD 50 billion in annualised transactions.

In March 2022, the company secured an online payment license in China, becoming a third-party payment provider in one of the largest ecommerce markets in the world. This adds to Airwallex’s existing licenses in markets around the world, including Australia and New Zealand, the United Kingdom and the European single market, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore, and the United States.

