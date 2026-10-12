Airwallex has introduced a Walmart Seller Center integration, allowing Canada-based Walmart Marketplace sellers to receive USD and CAD payouts.

Airwallex has made a connection available that allows businesses selling on Walmart Marketplace in Canada to link their Airwallex account to Walmart Seller Center. Once connected, payouts in USD and CAD are credited directly to Airwallex Global Accounts held in the seller’s business name. The integration is set up through a guided connection flow. Airwallex frames the service around three areas: payout speed and reliability, foreign exchange (FX) and transfer costs, as well as managing funds from a single platform.

How the integration works

Sellers complete the setup in three steps. First, they sign up for Airwallex as a Canadian business and complete onboarding. This gives them access to USD and CAD Global Accounts and a multi-currency wallet. Second, they install the Walmart Marketplace connection from within their Airwallex account, following the instructions published in the company’s help centre. Once the connection is active, payouts from Walmart are routed to the seller’s Airwallex accounts.

From there, sellers can hold balances in both USD and CAD, convert between the two currencies, and withdraw funds to a Canadian bank account. The same platform can also be used to pay suppliers and issue cards. In addition, payout receipt, currency management and outgoing payments therefore sit within one account structure rather than across separate providers.

According to Airwallex, local withdrawals and payouts on eligible routes carry no transfer fees. The material does not specify which routes qualify. Sellers can also issue an unlimited number of multi-currency corporate cards. Airwallex describes the FX rates applied to these cards as transparent, with low upfront margins and no hidden surcharges.

For sellers that receive part of their marketplace revenue in USD while operating as Canadian businesses, holding funds in both currencies allows them to decide when to convert. Without this, each payout would be converted on receipt.

Conditions that may prevent payouts

Airwallex has outlined two scenarios in which payouts may fail. The first is an entity information mismatch, where the business registration number or country of incorporation recorded on Airwallex does not match the details held by Walmart. A faulty connection between the two platforms can cause the same problem. The second is a missing connection, which prevents validation of the seller’s business details.

When either issue occurs, Airwallex can retain the funds for 14 days so the seller can resolve the problem. If it remains unresolved after that period, the funds are returned to Walmart. The process places responsibility on sellers to ensure their entity data is consistent across both platforms before relying on the connection for regular payouts.

Relevance for marketplace sellers

The integration reflects a model in which payment providers connect directly to marketplace seller dashboards to handle the receipt and onward use of payouts. For Walmart Marketplace sellers in Canada, the connection combines dual-currency accounts, conversion, local withdrawals, supplier payments and corporate card spending within a single account linked to their Walmart Seller Center.