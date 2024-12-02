Airline TAP Portugal to provide Yapital as a mobile payment method

Travellers booking their tickets from the TAP homepages in Germany, Luxembourg and Austria will soon be able to pay by smartphone. This is done by scanning a QR code with the PIN-secured Yapital smartphone app and clicking on “confirm”. All ticket purchases are listed straight away in a transaction overview inside the Yapital app.

Yapital is a European cashless cross-channel payment service across all channels including stationary, mobile and online as well as via invoice. Yapital was founded in 2011 as a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Otto-Group. Yapital is licensed as an electronic money institution in Luxembourg.