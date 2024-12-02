Airbnb extends guests refunds, offers USD 250 mln to hosts for missed bookings





The company will also set aside USD 250 million to pay hosts for the missed bookings. Airbnb announced the decision in a letter sent to hosts, in an effort to rebuild Airbnb’s relationship with its partners. Previously, the company had said that it would allow guests to cancel and receive full refunds for trips between 14 March and 14 April.

That decision overrode many hosts’ existing cancellation policies that ensured they still received partial payments for those bookings. They harshly criticised Airbnb for that decision, and several said they would be moving their properties onto other websites and into the long-term rental market. To avoid this, Airbnb will pay 25% of what hosts would normally receive through their cancellation policies. The payments will begin to be issued in April.



