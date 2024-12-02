Airbase and TravelPerk augment travel expense management for businesses

This partnership brings together TravelPerk’s vast travel inventory and reporting insights, and Airbase’s complete spend management platform — which handles all non-payroll spend, including corporate cards, bill payments, purchase orders, and employee reimbursements.











With this integration, businesses can effortlessly connect to TravelPerk from their Airbase account, define travel policies, set booking cost limits, and assign Airbase-supported virtual or physical cards for travel bookings. This leads to increased visibility and control over travel expenses in addition to optimising cashback rewards.

Officials from Airbase said they are happy to announce their collaboration with TravelPerk, a step in their quest to help companies manage all of their non-payroll spend. This seamless integration automates workflows, reduces manual errors, and provides improved control over travel spending, facilitating rapid reimbursements and a superior user experience for their customers.

An early user of the integration, Immutable, stated that the automatic matching of receipts to expenses and seamless syncing to their general ledger has been a significant time-saver. This integration has been a game-changer, offering efficiency and ease of use.

The integration with TravelPerk elevates Airbase’s standing in the spend management sector, offering a smoother reconciliation process and allowing businesses to stay within budget. Airbase and TravelPerk are poised to redefine business travel and expense management, showcasing the potential of an integrated solution.





What does Airbase do?

Airbase modern spend management combines Guided Procurement, Accounts Payable Automation, Expense Management, and Corporate Cards. Airbase provides the best way to control spending, close the books faster, ensure compliance, and make teams more productive. Airbase brings efficiency to approvals, accounting, and payments with a procure, pay, close process that employees and accounting teams love.





More information about TravelPerk

TravelPerk is the next-generation business travel platform pioneering the future of business travel. TravelPerk’s all-in-one platform gives travellers the freedom they want whilst providing companies with the control they need. The result is saved time, money, and hassle for everyone.

TravelPerk has a large travel inventory alongside powerful management features, 24/7 customer support, state-of-the-art technology, and consumer-grade design, all of which are enabling companies and organisations worldwide such as Wise, Revolut, Monzo, Farfetch, Just Eat, GetYourGuide, and Skipthedishes, to get the most out of their travel.