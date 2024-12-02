airBaltic expands payment coverage with Trustly

The new partnership allows airBaltic’s customers to purchase tickets and services online and directly from their bank account, using digital authentication methods supported by customers’ banks and facilitated by Trustly’s payment service.

Trustly’s cross-border online banking payments are available for airBaltic’s customers in the UK, Sweden, Germany, Estonia and Poland. The new payments service will expand into six more markets during the first half of 2018.

By aggregating bank transfer payment propositions through one partner, Trustly, airBaltic is able to focus on reaching new customers in new markets while centralizing financial settlement and reconciliation reporting.

