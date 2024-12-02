AGTech to supply Alibaba with POS terminals and facial recognition solutions

The subsidiary is Beijing GOT Technology, and the equipment offered includes POS terminals and facial recognition payment. The aim of the AGTech’s terminals is to complement Alibaba’s new retail strategy, in which digital and over-the-counter retail features are combined.

As part of the agreement, AGTech would be able to expand its customer base by leveraging Alibaba's reach, with the work on developing ways to refine its lottery distribution models. Before AGTech was snapped up by the ecommerce company in March 2016, it was already established as a supplier of lottery hardware in China.