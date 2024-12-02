AEVI integrates Rapporrs communication platform with global marketplace

The move is meant to offer a resolution to the communication challenges faced by mobile workers. The solution offers a new wave in 2-way bank and acquirer communications to merchants and can be integrated across AEVI’s range of smart, mobile POS devices.

80% of today’s workers are mobile and often reliant on consumer social media products for communications. Rapporr delivers an enterprise-grade communication platform designed to help workforces communicate directly with the people that matter to solve problems more efficiently on-the-go.

AEVI’s white-label B2B app store offers over 50 value-added apps and services from which banks and acquirers can choose, each designed to bring solutions to merchants that go beyond payments.

AEVI’s Marketplace, recently the recipient of the MPE Channel Award for innovation in payments, provides the perfect home for such a tool. In October 2016, AEVI teamed up with BBPOS to enable BBPOS´ Android-based terminal WisePOS to connect to the Global Marketplace, branching into easily mobile device options.