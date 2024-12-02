Adyen to boost payment experience for Vue Entertainment UK&I

This partnership follows on from the recent refurbishment of one of the UK-based Vue locations. Using Adyen’s integrated platform, Vue will have access to payments data across all of its sales channels, aiming to build an upgraded view of customers.

Additionally, the company has partnered with Adyen to provide a streamlined experience in the customer payments journey, for those visiting their venues not only in the North-West, but across the UK. Customers will be able to purchase tickets at the till point or via one of Vue’s online channels. Customers will be able to pay via their preferred payment methods, including digital wallets.

For more information about Adyen, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online company database.