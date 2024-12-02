Adyen launches unified commerce solution in Mexico

Augmented by the company's recently enabled full acquiring capabilities in Mexico, Adyen can now maintain end-to-end control of the payment flow for transactions occurring in-person and online. Engineered to consolidate data across all sales channels, unified commerce enables businesses to develop a deeper understanding of their consumers in a single overview.

Adyen’s officials stated that by launching their unified commerce solution and in-house acquiring capabilities in Mexico, they can not only facilitate online, in-store, and in-app transactions through their single platform, but also connect businesses to key domestic and international banks to enable their card payments with greater speed and insights.











Augmenting decisioning an authorisation rates with payments data

The fintech’s unified commerce solution enables businesses to implement forward-thinking consumer journeys by equipping them with technology and insights. By providing a cohesive overview of all transaction activity, Adyen's single platform generates transparency into cross-channel consumer behaviour. This rich data in turn enables businesses to make more data-driven decisions, including how to best personalise consumer interactions to build stronger engagement and loyalty.

Unified commerce goes together with Adyen's recently enabled local acquiring capabilities in Mexico. Having direct payment connections to local and global card and banking networks not only increases speed and reliability, but it also facilitates higher authorisation rates for Mexican businesses. The company looks forward to becoming the financial technology platform of choice in Mexico, as it continues to support the future of commerce.





What does Adyen do?

Adyen is a financial technology platform. By providing end-to-end payments capabilities, data-driven insights, and financial products in a single global solution, it helps businesses achieve their ambitions faster. With offices around the world, Adyen works with the likes of Facebook, Uber, H&M, eBay, and Microsoft.

The company continuously expands its product offering as part of its ordinary course of business. The launch of unified commerce and local acquiring in Mexico as described in this update underlines the fintech's continuous expansion and growth in new markets.

