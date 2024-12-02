Adyen launches embedded financial products

Research conducted in partnership with Boston Consulting Group finds that 64% of small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) are interested in financial services embedded within a platform. To capitalise on this banking-as-a-service opportunity, Adyen has developed an innovative suite of financial products comprising cash advances, business bank accounts, and card issuing.











Detailing of the products

Adyen's embedded financial product suite offers a modular solution that brings increased control and customisation options for platform business. With 94% of SMBs interested in cash advance solutions stating they would benefit from their loans being pre-approved, Capital enables platforms to proactively offer business financing based on historic payments data.

With 72% of SMBs valuing an integrated bank account experience, Adyen's Accounts product allows users to run their finances where they do business and get instant access to funds. Going hand-in-hand with Capital and Accounts, Issuing completes the offering by enabling users to easily spend their funds on platform-branded payment cards. By adopting the suite, platforms can round out their offering and unlock the capabilities of an end-to-end financial ecosystem.





Embedded finance to simplify financial operations for SMBs

Traditional financial services are stifled by legacy systems, reactive approaches, slow approvals, and lack of vertical knowledge, according to Adyen. These factors have long resulted in the under-serving of SMBs, and lead to 65% of platform users willing to switch financial services providers in favour of solutions better integrated into their business processes. With Adyen's single integration, platforms can meet this growing user demand by embedding financial services to consolidate SMBs business and financial operations under one roof.

Officials from Adyen explained that embedded finance is a logical next step following their embedded payments offering. By historically investing in banking licenses and technology, they have positioned themselves as the sole providers offering a full embedded financial product suite via a single integration. From this vantage, they are excited to seize the opportunity that banking-as-a-service brings.





What does Adyen do?

Adyen is a financial technology platform. By providing end-to-end payments capabilities, data-driven insights, and financial products in a single global solution, it helps businesses achieve their ambitions faster. With offices around the world, Adyen works with the likes of Facebook, Uber, H&M, eBay, and Microsoft. The company continuously improves and expands its product offering as part of its ordinary course of business.