Adyen extends its footprint to Australia

The solution allows retailers to accept payments in store, via mobile, and online with one partner, one contract, one technical interface, and unified reporting. Also, it enables retailers to offer a seamless cross-channel experience to their customers.

Adyen enables businesses to process payments across online, mobile and Point-of-Sale (POS) with over 250 payment methods and 187 transaction currencies. The company serves more than 3.500 businesses including Facebook, Netflix, Uber, Airbnb, Dropbox, Spotify, Groupon, Evernote, Booking.com, Viagogo, Yelp, Vodafone, Mango, O’Neill, SoundCloud, KLM and JustFab.

The Adyen payments platform connects directly to card schemes including Visa and MasterCard.

