Adyen attracts over USD 260 mln of investment in less than a year

Adyen offers omni-channel payment solutions for online, mobile and POS. The company has a portfolio of 250 payment methods and powers online payments in 187 currencies. Adyen’s clients come from various industries, including ecommerce, telecommunications, airlines and others. The number of clients has grown rapidly in recent years, increasing by around 1,000 in 2013 alone.

Revenues were reported to almost double in 2014, reaching a triple-digit mark in EUR millions, while the payment transactions processed were counted in billions. In summer 2014, USD 16 million were invested in the company, followed by further USD 250 million at the end of 2014. According to some reports, these investments brought Adyen’s overall evaluation to USD 1.5 billion.

Geographical coverage of Adyen’s services is global, including countries in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Middle East and Africa. North America is one of the fastest growing regions for the company. In terms of online payment methods offering, Adyen offers both international and local methods. International methods include credit and debit cards, e-wallets such as PayPal, Neteller, Skrill, and other alternative payment methods such as Western Union transfers. Local payment methods include online banking, offline bank transfers, local cards, direct debits, local e-wallets and others.