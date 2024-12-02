Adyen achieves Oracle validated integration with Oracle Hospitality

The integration utilises the Oracle Payment Interface (OPI) and enables hotels across the world to benefit from Adyen’s payments platform.

To achieve Oracle Validated Integration, Oracle partners are required to meet a set of requirements that are based on the needs and priorities of the customers. The integration will help hotels, resorts, and property chains utilise a single solution worldwide to streamline the guest experience, with payments features, including:

built-in functionality for guests to transact in preferred currencies and/or with digital wallets across all locations;

store payment details from the point of reservation (whether online or on premise) allowing guests to pay throughout a resort across different devices, including NFC enabled key cards and wearables;

support for dining experiences such as split bills, pay-at-table, add tip or pay in a preferred currency, powered through Adyen’s integration with Oracle Hospitality Simphony;

compliance with the Payment Card Industry’s Data Security Standard.

