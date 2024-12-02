ADIB offers new merchant solution to SMEs

The package offers the ADIB Point-of-Sale (POS) machine, which helps businesses to accept card payments in their outlets, an ADIB Business Merchant Account and access to internet banking with unlimited number of local and international transfers, gdnonline.com reports.

The bundle also provides business owners with the option to use ADIB POS Finance, which offers merchants finance amounts with optimum rates against their Point-of-Sale receivables. With this launch, ADIB has become first Islamic bank in the market to combine POS Machine, current account, and business finance in one offering.