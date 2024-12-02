ADB announces trade finance system

The aim is to strengthen the countrys trade finance system to boost export trade and investment, while helping to address some of the challenges in the transfer of money outside Ghana.

Moreover, the Bank is committed to alleviating poverty in the Ashanti and Brong Ahafo Regions by supporting people engaged in farming and the agricultural value chain.

Additional branches would soon be opened across the country to complement the existing 78 branches to make banking services easily accessible to more Ghanaians.