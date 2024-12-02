Acuant, Codebase launch eKYC solution in GCC region

The GCC region includes Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, and Oman.

The goal of the partnership is to provide a strong customer focused solution to industries heavily focused on their customers and are looking to provide more engaged customer experience. With Digibanc Identity, organizations can lower their customer acquisition costs, operating expenditures, onboarding times, and physical location footfalls.

Digibanc Identity has already been deployed for a large-scale regional bank in the GCC providing them with regulatory compliance and increased customer satisfaction.

Digibanc Identity aims to establish itself as the benchmark technology for institutions for the verification and onboarding of their customer base on a global scale starting with the GCC and South Asian Regions.