ACI Worldwide to drive payments transformation for ICA Banken's merchants

ICA Banken is Sweden’s fifth largest bank and part of the ICA Group, which also owns and operates Sweden’s largest retail company, ICA Merchants. ICA Banken offers a complete suite of financial services to ICA Merchants and its thousands of customers – ICA Merchants has approximately 1,300 stores and a 36% market share within the country.

As ICA Banken needed a flexible solution for payments, it selected ACI’s UP Merchant Payments, a feature-rich and adaptable solution providing retailers with a flexible platform.