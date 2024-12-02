ACI Worldwide, T-Systems Hungary, Takarékinfo partner for real-time payments

ACI’s UP Immediate Payments solution will enable 17 Hungarian banks to connect to the country’s domestic real-time payments scheme, set to launch in June 2019. UP Immediate Payments offers a complete range of capabilities for processing real-time payments, including origination, processing, clearing and settlement, fraud detection and connectivity, all on a single platform.

By utilising ACI’s UP Immediate Payments solution all banks will be able to provide real-time balance data 24/7 to all customers across all banking channels. The solution allows banks to run their card, non-card, digital, real-time, and any-to-any payments at scale, and thereby streamline their payments innovation strategy.

