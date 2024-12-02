ACI Worldwide rolls out real-time disbursement services

Debit card disbursements use Visa Direct and Mastercard Send real-time payments platforms.

Disbursement Services is part of ACI’s UP Bill Payments solution, which offers a single, integrated platform for entire bill payments operation, helping businesses streamline the complexities of bill presentment and payment processing. With ACI Disbursement Services, banks, insurance companies, and other organisations that offer claims, reimbursements, student refunds, rebates, payouts, and other similar payments can offer a new way to disburse funds to consumers and small businesses on the debit cards they already carry.

According to Aite Group, 65% of US consumers report that it is important to be able to receive instant payments from businesses or government agencies that owe them money, and 70% report that they would select an instant payment option for disbursements if it were available.

