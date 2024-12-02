ACI Worldwide provides access to all instant payments schemes in Europe

The portfolio includes UP Immediate Payments and UP Real-Time Payments and the support of the payments company is aimed at enabling payment service providers to connect to any domestic or pan-European EPC based instant payments scheme.

The payments company provides financial institutions and PSPs a multi-scheme solution based on a standard European SEPA Inst gateway that can be modified to suit the requirements of any domestic or pan-European instant scheme. The gateway can support the connectivity and functional requirements of any real time CSM, including ECB TIPS, EBA RT1, Equens and STET. It can also support other non-Euro based schemes in development, such as Hungary, Slovakia and Romania.

In addition, the company was recently certified for SIAnet network services, used to connect to various pan-European schemes including EBA RT1.

