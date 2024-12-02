ACI Worldwide, PAX bring more payment terminal options for merchants globally

PAX payment terminals will be the first to receive nexo certification with ACI’s UP Merchant Payments solution. nexo certification enables interoperable and borderless payments acceptance by standardising the exchange of payment acceptance data between merchants, acquirers, payment service providers and other payment stakeholders.

PAX’s terminal software architecture facilitates easy integration with ACI’s UP Merchant Payments solution. The combination of PAX with UP Merchant Payments leverages the open, universal ISO20022 nexo standard and supports mixed estates, allows additional functionality to be incorporated, and eases integration with other card processing systems.

ACI's cloud-based, omnichannel payments solutions are aimed at supporting customer loyalty by streamlining the payments experience, whatever the channel, geography, payments type or fulfilment option desired by the merchant.