ACI Worldwide partners with SWIFT for Alliance Lite2

Available through ACI’s global payment processing solution, Money Transfer System (MTS), ACI is offering this new cloud-based connectivity to provide faster, cheaper access to SWIFT.

ACI offers its SWIFT messaging suite and Alliance Lite2 as an integrated solution offering regulatory compliance and ease of connectivity. It is also integrated with other payment types, providing a single point of access for all payment needs.

MTS is a global payment engine that offers multi-bank, multi-currency and 24x7 payment processing capabilities. It also provides integration with multiple clearing and settlement mechanisms, as well as SWIFT messaging. Alliance Lite2 provides a new connectivity option to SWIFT. With interfaces directly to SWIFT, as well as multiple real-time gross settlement (RTGS), low value and ACH and real-time immediate payment networks across the globe, the system is an integrated solution for domestic and international processing.

Money Transfer System is part of ACIs UP Transaction Banking solution. ACIs Universal Payments (UP) portfolio of solutions orchestrates all aspects of payments processing for any payment type, any channel, any currency and any network. ACI will feature UP Transaction Banking and UP Immediate Payments demonstrations at Sibos, SWIFT’s annual financial services industry conference, September 26-29, in Geneva (booth F-59).

