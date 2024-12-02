Under a recently signed partnership, NTT DATA will integrate ACI Secure eCommerce into its technology solutions portfolio, expanding merchant access to local and cross-border acquirers and new card, digital, and mobile payment methods.

Merchants across Europe and Latin America are seeking to modernise their payments infrastructure. ACI Secure eCommerce is an agile payments orchestration platform that enables merchants to accept new payment methods, prevent fraud and optimise customers’ payment journeys for maximum conversion and at minimum cost.

The platform combines ecommerce payments gateway with real-time fraud management capabilities and business intelligence tools. It includes the ACI Mobile Commerce SDK, enabling merchants to offer a mobile checkout experience, the ACI Smart Engage mobile engagement platform and ACI PayAfter, a Buy Now, Pay Later offering connecting customers to more than 70 BNPL lenders.

Benefits of ACI Secure eCommerce for merchants

The ACI Secure eCommerce for merchants includes service such as:

Payment and fraud orchestration services to increase conversion and revenues

Instant access to hundreds of local and cross-border acquirers, card, mobile, and digital payment methods

Real-time multilayered fraud management capabilities — enabling merchants to maximize payments acceptance while minimising fraud and chargeback costs

Access to all aggregated payments data in one single portal

Andrea Giuliani, head of payment solutions for NTT DATA Italia, enhancing the company’s product and services portfolio with ACI Secure eCommerce will give their merchant customers access to an extensive global payments network and provide them with upgraded fraud prevention solutions.

Basant Singh, head of merchant business, ACI Worldwide, has explained in the official company press release, that ACI Secure eCommerce gives thousands of merchants and PSPs globally the tools and technology to increase conversion rates and grow their business by making payments part of a secure customer journey.





The size of the Italian ecommerce payments market