ACI Worldwide, Jack Henry & Associates to accelerate real-time payments in US

The partnership will connect financial institution and customers to real-time payments networks including The Clearing House Real-time Payments System and Zelle networks.

Jack Henry & Associates (JHA) offers services to consumer and business clients to realise payments. JHA and ACI will provide financial institutions integration to meet the real-time expectations of their end users.

Jack Henry & Associates recognised that ACI’s UP Immediate Payments provides business intelligence, liquidity management and functionality to offer a payments service for banks that want to connect to multiple real-time payment schemes.

ACI has a global customer base of financial institutions and payment service providers using its UP Immediate Payments solution. In the UK, it has been used by financial institutions to access the UK Faster Payments scheme since its launch in 2008.

Currently, more than half of the direct participants of the UK’s Faster Payments Scheme use ACI’s solutions, and it has recently begun offering UK aggregator services out of its Limerick data center. Additionally, ACI has customers using UP Immediate Payments to access Singapore FAST, Australian NPP (New Payments Platform) and the SEPA Instant Payments pan-European scheme.

In 2016, ACI and VocaLink announced a partnership to offer a payments solution and to launch a domestic or regional immediate payments network. ACI serves on the ISO 20022 Real-Time Payments Group, the EPC Instant Payments Technology Group, payments and security task forces for the US Federal Reserve, and chairs the IPFA rules working group.

For more information about ACI Worldwide, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online company database.