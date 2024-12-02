ACI Worldwide expands payments solution opening new data centre in Ireland

The new data center meets the security and compliance standards. Moreover, it further leverages ACI’s product investments to make its Universal Payments solutions available to European companies through ACI’s private cloud.

In partnership with IDA Ireland, ACI will add 50 new hires on top of the current team of nearly 100. The company has had a presence in Limerick for ten years, cultivating talent as part of its internship programme and collaboration with the University of Limerick.

ACI provides e-payments, banking, and fraud protection solutions and services to more than 4,600 financial institutions, retailers, and billers around the world through a private cloud, processing more than 35 million transactions per day.

