ACI Worldwide commits to Faster Payments extension

Under the commitment, ACI intends to offer services and support to new members through the delivery of both single and multi-tenanted aggregator services.

Launched in December 2014, the New Access Model is designed to broaden access to the Faster Payments Scheme, ensuring real-time payments are widely available to UK consumers and that Payments Service Providers are operating on a level playing field, Finextra reports.

The extension of UK Faster Payments is consistent with a key ambition of the new Payment Systems Regulator to review access to UK payments systems and open it up to all payment services providers. The Faster Payments Scheme is currently reviewing and re-engineering its Assurance and Accreditation process to streamline the adoption procedures for both aggregators and PSPs by the end of 2015.