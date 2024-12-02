ACI UP Merchant Payments selected by Ecentric Payments Systems for ecommerce expansion

Ecentric has implemented solution-architecture principles and design via ACI’s Universal Payments framework, which also supports integration with other systems through open payment infrastructure.

ACI’s UP Merchant Payments solution enables Eccentric to offer omni-channel payment processing both domestically and in the global markets. ACI and its Universal Payments framework provides the scalability needed to deliver the network infrastructure that clients demand.

The UP Merchant Payments solution ensures that Ecentric can deliver a payment offering across its clients’ many channels.

