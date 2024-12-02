ACI rolls out omnichannel solution for merchants

The solution provides omnichannel payments and fraud management features aimed to support business needs through any channel, anytime and anywhere. Via a multi-tenant cloud-based delivery option, UP Merchant Payments helps to minimise the resources needed to maintain payment systems. The solution is delivered from ACI’s data center facilities, specifically designed to support mission-critical payment solutions.

With the cloud-based UP Merchant Payments solution, merchants can upgrade their digital and secure payments credentials with ACI’s SaaS-based point-to-point encryption (P2PE) and tokenization offerings to protect their customers’ cardholder data.

The company's solution supports a variety of in-store, ecommerce and digital channels, providing the framework for merchants across multiple verticals, including retail, dining, telco, travel, gaming and more.