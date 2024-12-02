ACI integrates Real-Time Payments for BMO Financial Group

The UP Real-Time Payments solution allows financial institutions to address their RTGS (Real-time Gross Settlement), SWIFT messaging, ACH and real-time faster payments needs with a universal offering. ACI streamlines the management of cash flow and integrates fraud detection functionalities for customers in tracking their payments.

The solution enables foundational payments hub functionalities that provides customers a wide range of payment options, along with a real-time payments hub that creates a unified experience across channels.

