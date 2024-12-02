AccessPay, Assembly Payments to leverage on SWIFT gpi

Due to this agreement, the two startups will receive up to EUR 100,000 each to further develop their innovative concepts.

AccessPay is a UK-based startup specialised in cloud-based payments technology. Their software sits between customers and their banks, allowing automation of their payment transactions through a single platform.

Assembly Payments is a payments platform for online marketplaces and the sharing economy. Based in Australia, the company started four years ago with the mission of enabling people to unlock new business models with payments.

Over the course of two days, five startups participated in the industry challenge workshop with SWIFT and gpi banks to get their views on the challenges influencing cross-border payments. The challenge also served as an avenue for them to brainstorm how fintech companies could build additional innovative overlay services on top of the SWIFT gpi platform.