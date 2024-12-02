Accertify launches machine learning risk management tools

These new risk vectors are an extension to Accertifys existing machine learning capabilities. The dynamic risk vectors leverage information from those members of Accertifys client community that opt to participate in the service, in which new variables are created to identify fraud trends as they evolve. Variables include real-time fraud trends by location and with specific airline routes.

Accertify has recently launched the use of dynamic risk vectors in the airline segment. The company is also expanding its boosted machine learning models to the retail and digital marketplace verticals.

Accertify is a provider of fraud prevention, chargeback management, and payment gateway solutions to merchant customers spanning diverse industries worldwide.