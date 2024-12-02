Acapture becomes signature member of the MRC

The MRC membership is a major step for Acapture, becoming part of a community that shares the same drive to make commerce safe and profitable provides Acapture with an opportunity to learn and better understand the main fraud and risk challenges that merchants are confronted with.

With Acapture joining the MRC community, merchant members will have access to Acapture’s data-driven payments solutions designed to increase revenues through improved authorization rates, fraud reduction, checkout experience and customer journey insights with the help of data science. Next to these payment solutions, MRC merchants will benefit from the research that Acapture releases on a regular basis, examining commerce topics and trends.