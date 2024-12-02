Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank rolls out ADIB PAY for token payment enabled wearables

ADIB PAY will be initially offered to select customers. ADIB’s officials stated that they continue to roll out innovative digital payment services as they further develop digital capabilities. They are happy to launch one of the region’s first tokenized, contactless payment clasp with their partners Tappy Technologies and Visa. ADIB PAY demonstrates the commitment to offering simplicity and convenience to its customers.







How does ADIB PAY works?

The set-up process for ADIB PAY is simple and quick. First, the customer’s ADIB Visa card is tokenised via the supporting ADIB PAY application powered by Tappy’s Token Enablement Services (TES) solution. Second, using the companion Universal Passive Provisioning Unit (UPPU) that connects to ADIB PAY via Bluetooth, the digital card is automatically provisioned to the chip embedded within the payment clasp. Once provisioning is complete, the customer is ready to make quick and easy payments with the tap of their wrist watch and will be able to instantly view their ADIB PAY transaction history in the application.

Tokenisation is the data security process of replacing actual, sensitive card information with non-sensitive data elements that cannot be exploited even if the ADIB PAY wearable is lost, thereby supporting ADIB’s consistent efforts in providing secure and smart payment options to their customers.

Representatives from Tappy Technologies said they are happy to partner with ADIB to redefine the consumer wearable payment experience that is convenient, effortless, and hyper secured, adhering to the contactless standards in the world. As a certified technology partner of Visa, Tappy extends the power of network token service to safeguard customer sensitive payment credentials on wearable devices. With the Tappy developed UPPU technology, consumers can digitise their payment cards within seconds and transform their traditional timepiece into a contactless payment accessory without ever needing to recharge it.





The growing segment of contactless payments

During the pandemic, hygiene drove consumers across the world to look for safer ways to pay, with contactless payments emerging as a popular alternative. According to a survey published by Visa, Dubai Police and Dubai economy in 2021, there are no signs this trend will be reversed – 45% of consumers surveyed in the UAE said they are more likely to use contactless payments in the future.

Visa’s officials commented that wearable tech is a fast-growing segment, especially as the young and digitally savvy generations increasingly demand a seamless cashless payment experience. By combining Tappy’s technology with their highly secure tokenization technology, ADIB can meet their customers’ need for security and convenience at a time when contactless payments are very important. The launch of tokenized contactless payment clasp is an example of how they can drive digital transformation by offering unique products that transform the customer experience.