A quarter of people believe the UK will go cashless within by 2025

Whilst one out of four people said a decade, 6% said by 2018 and 10% believe the shift to a cashless society will take place over by 2020, according to a survey conducted by the consumer credit reporting agency Equifax in conjunction with Gorkana Surveys.

However, nearly a quarter (21%) believes it will take a quarter of a century for the migration to happen. The general consensus as to what will be the key agent driving the migration to a cashless society appears to be settling on the introduction of Apple Pay and how biometric technology is quickly changing our payment interactions.