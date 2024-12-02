A new tool for policy makers to measure ecommerce growth in Singapore

In February 2018, those purchases made up 3.9% of overall retail sales, or USD 110 million, compared with 4.1% in the prior month, the agency reported.

Having a clear picture of online sales statistics is important for Asian policy makers, who are interested in the effects the ecommerce market has on their economies. The new tool will be especially useful when implementing changes to tax policies and measuring the impact of online sales on inflation.

For a sale to be counted as “online,” the Singapore Department of Statistics said it verifies that an order and sale were conducted through a company’s website, third-party website, mobile application, extranet or Electronic Data Interchange. Payment may or may not have been made digitally.