99 Ranch Market to implement Alipay in US stores

Operated by Ant Financial Services Group, Alipay is the primary means of online and mobile payment for Chinese consumers. Beginning with July 1, Chinese travelers visiting the US will be able to pay using the Alipay app at 99 Ranch Market’s store locations across California, Washington State, New Jersey, Maryland, Nevada, Texas and Oregon.

Alipay’s geolocation-based “Discover” function and push notifications within the app will enable Chinese customers to locate nearby 99 Ranch Market store locations, receive promotional information and make purchasing decisions. 99 Ranch Market will also be able to market to Chinese travelers before, during and after their visits to the US, increasing the exposure of their businesses.

The retailer will provide Alipay services in-store through the activation and implementation support of CITCON, a cross-border mobile payment and marketing solutions provider that helps connect merchants with Chinese mobile wallet users.